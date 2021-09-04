Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $73.15 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

