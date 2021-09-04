Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $78.57 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

