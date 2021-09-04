Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insmed were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.51 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

