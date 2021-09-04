Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

