Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post sales of $88.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.96 million and the lowest is $87.80 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.