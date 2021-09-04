HaloDAO Price Tops $0.79 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $4.41 million and $2,752.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.