Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 781,655 shares.The stock last traded at $24.64 and had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Guess? by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

