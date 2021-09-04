Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.87 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 3.8697 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $3.79.
GGDVY opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $93.90.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
