GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,800. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.