GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in International Money Express by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.