GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last ninety days. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $697.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

