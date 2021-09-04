GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $29.76 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

