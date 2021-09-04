GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 123,945 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 804.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Elevate Credit worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,183.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,365.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,176 shares of company stock worth $591,037. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.71. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

