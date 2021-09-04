GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 13,487 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
US Ecology stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.