GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 13,487 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

