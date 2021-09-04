GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $328.66 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,434 shares of company stock worth $484,228,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.