Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Down 5.9%

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

