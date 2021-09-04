Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.