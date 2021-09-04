Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $1.14 price target for the company.

GRNWF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

