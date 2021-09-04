Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Receives C$2.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

GRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities set a C$2.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

