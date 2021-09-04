Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Roth Capital

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

GNLN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $256.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

In other news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

