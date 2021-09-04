Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

