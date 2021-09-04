Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.73 ($29.09).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GYC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.93 and its 200-day moving average is €22.36. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.