GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE:GPX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies Co. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

