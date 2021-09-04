Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.70. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 9,879 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

