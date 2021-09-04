Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 224,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,026. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.53 and its 200 day moving average is $230.57. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $332.60.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.