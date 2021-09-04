GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Volume of $41,214.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $924,540.84 and approximately $41,214.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,939.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.09 or 0.07777516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.97 or 0.00428453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.54 or 0.01418792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00138391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.00743779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.73 or 0.00606181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00399674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005968 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

