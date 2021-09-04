Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,896,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,388,000.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 555,613 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

