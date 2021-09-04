Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

