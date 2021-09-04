Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 8.68% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $24.82 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

