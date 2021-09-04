Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

