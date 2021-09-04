Glenda Dorchak Sells 300 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANSS opened at $368.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.54.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.