Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Glaukos by 215.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 174.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.67.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

