Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

