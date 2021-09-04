Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gentex were worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 73.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

