Genesis Park Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GNPK)

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 289% compared to the average daily volume of 734 call options.

In other Genesis Park Acquisition news, major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 19,395 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $200,156.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,720,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNPK opened at $10.50 on Friday. Genesis Park Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

