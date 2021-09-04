GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

