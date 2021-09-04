GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

