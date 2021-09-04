GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock Sells 25,066 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $743.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

