Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

