G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $643.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,072,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.