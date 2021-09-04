FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEOAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

