FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLNCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GLNCY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.79. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

