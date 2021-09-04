FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lifted by Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.