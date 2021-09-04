Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 3,907 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

Several brokerages have commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LON FUTR traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,822 ($49.93). The company had a trading volume of 251,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,593. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,514.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,742.01.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

