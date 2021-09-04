FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.70 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $316.15 million and approximately $33.70 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00178842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.94 or 0.00800295 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

