Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,405. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,449,513 shares of company stock worth $31,385,231. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.