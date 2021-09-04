Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 3.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 28,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,734,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.