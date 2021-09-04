Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 6,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,117. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.