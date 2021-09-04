freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.22 ($26.14).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €21.38 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.51.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

