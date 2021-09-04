Frax Share Market Cap Tops $93.99 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $5.80 or 0.00011615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $93.99 million and $8.52 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00142550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00178053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.26 or 0.07939198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,028.96 or 1.00218054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00812480 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

